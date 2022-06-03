Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud on success in series opener, Matt Olson’s achievements, and more

Travis d’Arnaud had himself a night as the Atlanta Braves took game one of the four game set against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. d’Arnaud’s grand slam and six RBI largely contributed to the Braves’ 13-6 victory.

Gotta call it d'Enver, Colorado now. pic.twitter.com/jASglCQW1W — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 3, 2022

“It was a good day. I’m happy I was able to help contribute,” d’Arnaud said following his game one performance. “You just gotta stay within yourself and keep going out there and executing.”

“It’s almost like a fresh start,” he added. “Now we can go out there and try to win tomorrow and not only be up two games on the series here but be up 3-2 on the road trip.”

Travis d’Arnaud and the Braves gained some momentum heading into Friday night as they take on the Rockies for game two at 8:40 ET. Max Fried gets the start, looking for his sixth win of the season.

Matt Olson has shown he’s capable of hitting doubles, but there’s more to him than that. What has gone right and what has gone wrong for the Braves first baseman?

Rome Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd collected ten strikeouts on Wednesday. Plus, more action from the Braves minor league teams.

Lonnie Smith tops the list as the best Braves left fielder since 1990.

The Minnesota Twins placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL with a right pectoral strain. Gray will be eligible to return on June 14. Because this is his second stint on the IL this season, Gray has only tossed 33.2 innings for the Twins.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day IL with renewed inflammation in his forearm. He underwent an MRI on Thursday morning. This will be Ryu’s second forearm injury of his 2022 campaign.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed OF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL with a fractured left shoulder. Surgery has not been ruled out as a treatment option. After signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in the spring, Pillar just got the call to the big league roster over the weekend.