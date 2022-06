Ozzie Albies’ homerless drought is at a career-high 35 games. What’s going on with the Silver Slugger-winning second baseman?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, plus the jigsaw puzzle of trying to find consistent at-bats for red-shot William Contreras, Michael Harris II’s impact and what to expect as Spencer Strider deals with Coors Field for the first time.

