Braves looking for elusive third-straight win Friday against the Rockies

After a rousing performance in the series opener Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will try again to record an elusive third straight win when they continue a four-game series Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta exploded for 13 runs and 18 hits in the opener and was led by a two-homer performance by Travis d’Arnaud who drove in six in the win. After struggling with runners in scoring position for most of the season, the Braves were 9-for-19 in Thursday’s win so hopefully some of that will carry over for the remainder of the road trip.

Max Fried will make his 11th start of the season in Friday’s matchup. After an up and down start to the season, Fried has settled into a groove. He allowed six hits and a season-high three walks, but just one run over six innings in his last start against Miami. Fried has allowed three runs or less in eight of his 10 starts this season.

The Rockies will counter with right-hander Chad Kuhl who has put together a solid start in his first season with the Rockies. He allowed seven hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings in his last start in Washington. That snapped a stretch of three straight starts where he pitched 4 2/3 innings or less. Kuhl has done a good job of minimizing the damage and has allowed more than three runs in just two of his 10 starts this season. Kuhl has faced Atlanta twice in his career allowing nine hits and three earned runs in 11 innings.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch the Apple TV+ games for free without a subscription on the Apple TV app.

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 3, 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan