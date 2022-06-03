June 3: Rockies vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to record their third straight win, for the first time this season, when they continue a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies Friday night. Atlanta avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win Wednesday in Arizona and then had their offense break out in a big way in Thursday’s opener as they coasted to a 13-6 win. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta Friday night while the Rockies will go with right-hander Chad Kuhl.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.