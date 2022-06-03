Braves vs Rockies game thread

The Atlanta Braves will look for an elusive third-straight win Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta’s offense broke out in a 13-6 win in Thursday’s opener. Max Fried will get the start for the Braves Friday while the Rockies will go with right-hander Chad Kuhl.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in right field for Friday’s game. Adam Duvall returns to the lineup and will be in left with Marcell Ozuna sliding over to the DH. Ozzie Albies gets a day off with Orlando Arcia starting in his place at second base. Arcia has hit Kuhl well in his career going 7-for-16 with a homer in his career.

For the Rockies, Yonathan Daza returns to the lineup in center and will hit fifth. Elias Diaz will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Friday’s game will get underway at 8:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.