Braves News: Series win over Phillies, Ronald Acuna update and more

The Braves beat the Phillies for the second straight night on Wednesday, securing the three game series win and presenting an opportunity to sweep the Phillies with a win on Thursday. Sweeping will not be easy, however, as Aaron Nola, who has been spectacular this season takes the mound against Ian Anderson, who has been much more mediocre. The Mets lost their second straight on Wednesday to the Astros, in contrast to the Braves, and are now only leading the division by 3.0 games. The Mets are down to a 50% chance to win the division according to 538, while the Braves are Wednesday’s win also tied the Atlanta record for most wins in a month at 21 and they will have an opportunity to break that record on Thursday.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Phillies.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel gave the Braves a very familiar name in his most recent mock draft.

Ronald Acuna will re-join the team in Philadelphia on Thursday and will likely play Thursday or Friday as his foot is feeling significantly better.

MLB News

Mark Appel made his MLB debut (against the Braves), 9 years after being drafted number 1 overall.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox had a bases clearing incident over a HBP.

Johnathan Davis made an incredible and terrifying catch against the Rays on Wednesday.