Braves shoot for the franchise record for wins in a month against Aaron Nola and the Phillies

The month of June has been pretty fantastic for Atlanta, including a 14 game winning streak, and now tied for the franchise record of most wins in a month at 21 with one game left to shoot for the outright record. A win on Thursday would achieve the outright record and complete a sweep of the Phillies. This is not an easy matchup however, as the very talented Aaron Nola, who has been great this season takes the mound for Philly and Ian Anderson takes the mound for Atlanta, in the midst of a much more lackluster season.

We’ve seen a lot of Nola by now, with him playing for a division rival, but as a refresher, he throws a mix of a four-seamer, sinker, curveball, and changeup. He has thrown the sinker a lot more this season and mixed in the occasional cutter, in exchange for fewer four-seamers and changeups. The cutter and changeup have been by far his most hittable pitches, with his four-seamer, sinker, and curve all being more or less equally effective by the statcast data.

One thing to watch for as lineups come out is whether Ronald Acuna will be in it, as he re-joins the team in Philadelphia today after having missed a few games with a bruised foot. It would be nice to get relief from Marcell Ozuna’s outfield defense, which has been just brutal to watch this season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, June 30, 6:05 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan