This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Ken Griffey from Yankees

Braves Franchise History

1916: The Braves are one hit twice in three days by Giants. Ed Konetchy recorded the only hit in both games.

1935: The Phillies crush Braves 15-5 to give Syl Johnson his eighth straight win.

1948: An 18-year-old lefthander from Rochester, NY, Johnny Antonelli, gets a $75,000 contract from the Braves. Shortly afterward, the Tigers will pay a similar sum to another teenager, catcher Frank House.

1951: Manager Tommy Holmes’s first win in front of the home crowd is a 19-7 victory over the Giants.

1953: Braves slugger Eddie Mathews has five straight hits in a 10-inning, 6 - 4 win over the Reds.

1957: Braves sweep a doubleheader against the Reds to take a half-game lead over Cincinnati

1970: At Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium which was rushed to completion so the Reds can host the All-Star game. There is no electricity in the refreshment areas, and the scoreboard occasionally misfires, but Hank Aaron doesn’t misfire as he hits the park’s first home run off Cincinnati starter Jim McGlothlin in the first inning to help the Braves win, 8 - 2.

1978: Braves pitcher Jamie Easterly served up Willie McCovey’s 500th career blast! McCovey becomes the 12th player to reach that milestone. The Giants swept Braves in a doubleheader.

1986: The Yankees trade OF Ken Griffey to the Braves for OF Claudell Washington and SS Paul Zuvella.

2000: After trailing 8 - 2 with two outs in the 8th inning, Mike Piazza’s tie-breaking three-run homer completes a 10-run miracle comeback as the Mets stun the Braves, 11 - 8. Nine of the runs are driven in with two outs and the ten runs equal the most ever scored in an inning by the Mets.

MLB History

1996 Record books shattered in a Coors Field shootout! Rockies 2B Eric Young steals six bases in Colorado’s 16 - 15 win over the Dodgers to tie a major league record. Three steals come in the third inning when he steals second base, third and home. The two teams score in 14 of their 18 turns at bat, tying another big-league mark. There are seven lead changes in the contest, which is marked by 38 hits, 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases - 9 of them with Hideo Nomo on the mound. Three of the homers come on consecutive pitches as Mike Piazza, Eric Karros and Raul Mondesi homer off Mark Thompson. The 4-hour and 20-minute game is the longest nine-inning contest in National League history. Mondesi drives home six runs for Los Angeles, while Dante Bichette gets five hits and four ribbies for Colorado!

1998: Mark McGwire belts his 37th homer of the season, tying Reggie Jackson’s record for most homers before the All-Star break. The homer is a 472-ft upper deck shot off Kansas City’s Glendon Rusch.

2000 Ila Borders, the first woman to play in men’s professional baseball, retires at age 26. Borders was pitching for the Zion Pioneerzz of the Western Baseball League.