Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

June 29: Braves 4, Phillies 1

Contributors: Demetrius Bell and Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Kyle Wright turned in another good performance and the Atlanta Braves earned a series win with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night at Citizen’s Bank Park. Wright allowed one run over seven strong innings. Matt Olson added two more hits while Adam Duvall homered and drove in two runs. With the win, Atlanta picked up another game in the NL East standings on the Mets and are now just three games back.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 29, 2022, 2:08pm EDT