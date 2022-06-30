June 29: Braves 4, Phillies 1

Kyle Wright turned in another good performance and the Atlanta Braves earned a series win with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night at Citizen’s Bank Park. Wright allowed one run over seven strong innings. Matt Olson added two more hits while Adam Duvall homered and drove in two runs. With the win, Atlanta picked up another game in the NL East standings on the Mets and are now just three games back.
Jun 29, 2022, 2:08pm EDT
Jun 29, 2022, 2:08pm EDT
-
June 29
Wright goes seven and only gives up one run as Braves beat Phillies, 4-1
Just another night of great work for Kyle Wright, as the Braves pick up yet another win in June.
-
June 29
Game Thread 6/29/22: Braves at Phillies
Let’s get this series win tonight!
-
June 29
Acuna’s foot improving, will join team in Philadelphia Thursday
Welcome news for the Braves
-
June 29
Braves attempt to tie franchise record for wins in June as Kyle Wright faces Phillies
A series victory is also on the line for Atlanta as well. With that being said, you have to feel good with Wright going on the mound.