Braves vs Phillies Game Thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves took the first two games of the series including a 4-1 win Wednesday night behind another strong performance by Kyle Wright. Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves in Thursday’s finale while Philadelphia will go with right-hander Aaron Nola.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the fourth straight day due to a sore foot. Dansby Swanson sticks in the leadoff spot and will be followed by Travis d’Arnaud who will catch and hit second. Marcell Ozuna gets another start in left field with William Contreras as the DH.

Darick Hall, who made his major league debut in Wednesday’s game, will hit cleanup and DH. J.T. Realmuto will catch and hit fifth while Matt Vierling gets the start in center and will hit ninth.

#Phillies lineup vs. Braves. 6:05 p.m. on NBCSP/MLBN/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Castellanos 9

Hall DH

Realmuto 2

Gregorius 6

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Vierling 8



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 30, 2022

Thursday’s game has an early start time of 6:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.