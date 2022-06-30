Braves PA Announcer Casey Motter passes away

Some sad news to report for the Atlanta Braves and their fans. Longtime PA announcer Casey Motter passed away in his sleep Wednesday night per an announcement by Ballpark DJ.

Motter had served as the team’s public address announcer since 2006. He was heavily involved with Ballpark DJ and his signature “Hellooooo Baseball Fans” intro at every Braves game will be missed.

Our condolences go out to his family. The Braves released the following statement in regards to Motter’s passing.