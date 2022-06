The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series. Atlanta took the first two games of the series including a 4-1 win Wednesday night behind another good performance from Kyle Wright. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta in the series finale while the Phillies will counter with tough right-hander Aaron Nola.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.