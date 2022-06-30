Ronald Acuña Jr. rejoins Braves in Philadelphia (UPDATED)

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for the fourth straight game, but he is feeling better and has rejoined the team in Philadelphia per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano.

Ronald Acuña said he feels back to normal, and feels like himself again. He and the Braves are taking this day by day. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 30, 2022

Acuña fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning of last Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. He stayed in the game, but came out before the ninth inning after the soreness increased. X-rays and an MRI exam came back negative, but Acuña was on a scooter in the clubhouse Sunday and told reporters that he wasn’t able to put any weight on the foot.

Acuña stayed behind to receive more treatment on the foot as the team left for Philadelphia. Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Acuña would likely rejoin the team Thursday, but that he probably wouldn’t return to the lineup until Friday.

Acuña has appeared in 43 games for the Braves and is hitting .281/.372/.455 with seven home runs and a 130 wRC+.

UPDATE - Here is video of Acuña talking to reporters today in Philadelphia.

"I feel good. I feel healthy. I feel back to myself."@ronaldacunajr24 re-joins the team in Philly. pic.twitter.com/bqpnVv3aBZ — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 30, 2022

UPDATE: