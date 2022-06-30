 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Excel Sports’ Casey Close accuses Braves of creating a false narrative around Freddie Freeman’s free agency

Freeman filed papers earlier this week to terminate his association with Excel.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In a story that simply won’t go away, Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close released a statement Thursday and accused the Atlanta Braves of creating a false narrative around offseason negotiations for their long time first baseman.

Close and Excel Sports first came under fire earlier this week when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Freeman had filed paperwork to terminate his association with the agency. Freeman had an emotional return to Atlanta over the weekend with the Dodgers and later said that he learned things about the negotiations that he was unaware of.

Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb reported Wednesday that Casey Close never informed Freeman of the Braves’ final offer and that was why the decision had been made to terminate.

This was quickly refuted by Close and Excel who also said they were evaluating legal options against Gottlieb.

It was foolish to expect Excel and Close to remain quiet on the matter. It is worth noting that Gottlieb’s report has not been confirmed anywhere but it is Excel’s reputation that is at stake here. We will see if the Braves choose to respond, but it doesn’t appear that this story is going away anytime soon.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...