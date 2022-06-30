Excel Sports’ Casey Close accuses Braves of creating a false narrative around Freddie Freeman’s free agency

In a story that simply won’t go away, Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close released a statement Thursday and accused the Atlanta Braves of creating a false narrative around offseason negotiations for their long time first baseman.

A statement on behalf of Casey Close: pic.twitter.com/HMRH6EhQOk — excel sports (@excelsm) June 30, 2022

Close and Excel Sports first came under fire earlier this week when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Freeman had filed paperwork to terminate his association with the agency. Freeman had an emotional return to Atlanta over the weekend with the Dodgers and later said that he learned things about the negotiations that he was unaware of.

Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb reported Wednesday that Casey Close never informed Freeman of the Braves’ final offer and that was why the decision had been made to terminate.

Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 29, 2022

This was quickly refuted by Close and Excel who also said they were evaluating legal options against Gottlieb.

Casey Close of Excel statement:

"Doug Gottlieb tweeted a wholly inaccurate characterization of our negotiations with the Atlanta Braves on behalf of Freddie Freeman. We are immediately evaluating all legal options to address the reckless publication of inaccurate information.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 30, 2022

It was foolish to expect Excel and Close to remain quiet on the matter. It is worth noting that Gottlieb’s report has not been confirmed anywhere but it is Excel’s reputation that is at stake here. We will see if the Braves choose to respond, but it doesn’t appear that this story is going away anytime soon.