Ronald Acuna Jr. top vote-getter in National League, Braves with five finalists for All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19, 2022 at Dodger Stadium and based on the voting turnout thus far, the Braves look to have a heavy contingent of players heading to LA.

Going into the closing days of the first round of voting, the Braves had a slew of players in contention with Atlanta having at least one player in the top four in voting at every single position. Well, the first round of voting has now been completed and not only do the Braves have five finalists for the next round of voting, but Ronald Acuna Jr. managed to overtake Mookie Betts and won a starting spot on the team outright as the top vote-getter in the National League.

The NL field is almost set. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RWJ00Jqf8w — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2022

With Mookie Betts getting injured, Ronnie’s popularity both in Braves Country and across the league was enough to allow him to leapfrog him in the voting. According to the ASG rules, the top vote-getter in each league wins an automatic starting spot without having to go to the next round of voting.

As for the guys that have to actually go through another round of voting, the Braves have Ozzie Albies (2B), Dansby Swanson (SS), Travis d’Arnaud (C), Adam Duvall (OF), and William Contreras (DH) heading to next round of voting which begins on July 5th. Ozzie Albies won’t be able to play in the game at all due to breaking his foot, so its safe to say he won’t win a starting spot over Jazz in all likelihood even though he is also hurt. Adam Duvall isn’t exactly having a banner year, but Braves Country has lots of reasons to vote already and the outfield class (especially with Mookie Betts out with a broken rib) isn’t exactly robust in a four-way competition for two remaining spots. Dansby and Travis have strong cases, but are up against stiff competition in big markets in the Dodgers’ Trea Turner and the Cubs’ Willson Contreras respectively.

Only time will tell how many more starters Braves fans will be able to put in the 2022 All-Star Game, but they will most certainly have one with Acuna Jr. getting the most votes in the league.