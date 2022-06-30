Braves make trade for Red Sox reliever Silvino Bracho

The Braves made a trade with the Red Sox late Thursday night for AAA reliever Silvino Bracho, after Boston designated him for assignment earlier this week.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired RHP Silvino Bracho from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 1, 2022

Bracho is a 29-year-old bullpen veteran who has seen sporadic time in the majors since 2015. From 2015-2018, Bracho was a semi-consistent member of Arizona’s bullpen, pitching 88 inning over that span and compiling a 4.67 ERA and a 4.75 FIP

In March 2019, Bracho had Tommy John surgery that cost him all of his 2019 season and essentially all of the 2020 Covid-shortened season. In 2021, he got picked up by San Francisco and was added to their AAA bullpen, where he pitched to a 4.14 ERA over 50 innings. Boston picked him up this winter and for the 2022 season, he’s posted a strong 3.16 ERA over 31 innings in AAA. He’s also posted strong K/BB numbers this season with 36 strikeouts to just 4 walks. Bracho features a three-pitch mix with a fastball, change up, and slider, with his fastball velocity sitting around 92 mph.

Its unclear if Atlanta will put in Bracho in Gwinnett’s bullpen at AAA, or if he’s being acquired as MLB depth in response to Kenley Jansen injury and subsequent IL stint. The Braves did not announce any corresponding roster moves with the trade.