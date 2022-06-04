Braves News: Max Fried strong in extra inning thriller, mock draft update, and more

Max Fried was lights out on Friday night as the Atlanta Braves outscored the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in an extra inning thriller. Fried tossed eight scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The offense racked up eight hits but was not able to plate any runs until the tenth inning. Per the extra inning rule, Adam Duvall started the inning on second base and scored the game’s first run after a wild pitch from Carlos Estevez.

Matt Olson provided some much needed insurance after a two-run single to left field.

In the home half of the tenth, Kenley Jansen shut down the Rox lineup to secure the win.

The Braves look to extend the win streak and take the series tonight at 9:10ET as Spencer Strider gets the start.

Braves News:

In the latest mock draft, Baseball America projects the Braves to draft LHP Cooper Hjerpe. The Oregon State ace is a National Pitcher of the Year finalist.

Kyle Muller and Andrew Hoffmann helped lead the Gwinnett Stripers and Rome Braves to victory on Thursday. Plus, a recap of the day on the Atlanta Braves farm.

Ozzie Albies’ drought, Michael Harris’ impact, and more in Battery Power TV.

Relive the top moments from the 2022 Braves, including Arcia’s walk-off, Harris’ debut, and more.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi. Girardi was hired as the Phillies manager in advance of the 2020 season. Rob Thompson, Phillies bench coach, will serve as the interim manager for the remainder of the season.

The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $115M. Beginning next season, the contract will cover the 2023-2028 seasons.

Cincinnati Reds reliever Justin Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday. Wilson’s recovery time is 14-16 months. The Reds placed Wilson on the IL in late April, and he was transferred to the 60-day last week.

A recent MRI diagnosed Toronto Blue Jays lefty Hyun Jin Ryu with a forearm strain. The club did not provide a timetable for his return. Ross Stripling will take over Ryu’s spot in the rotation.

The Chicago Cubs promoted pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to the big leagues. The Texas Tech alum will make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Cardinals.