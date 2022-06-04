Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek progressing in return from injury

The Atlanta Braves have been without two of their key players for a while now due to injury, but both Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek are reportedly progressing and moving closer to a return. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano reports that Rosario, who underwent a laser eye procedure, is hitting in the cage and has been throwing back in Atlanta. Matzek, who is out with a shoulder injury, has started playing catch.

A couple Braves injury updates:



-Eddie Rosario (laser eye procedure) has been hitting in the cage and throwing in Atlanta



-Tyler Matzek (shoulder inflammation) has started playing catch — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 4, 2022

Neither appears close to returning just yet. Rosario was expected to be out about three months and will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment once he is cleared to return. Rosario was just 3-for-44 at the plate and was struggling in the field before it was revealed that he was dealing with blurred vision.

Matzek had been dealing with reduced velocity and had a 5.06 ERA and a 5.59 FIP in 10 2/3 innings before going on the injured list.