This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones hits his 400th career home run

Braves Franchise History

2008 - Chipper Jones hits the 400th home run of his career off of Ricky Nolasco in a 7-5 win by the Braves over the Marlins. Jones joins Eddie Murray and Mickey Mantle as the only other switch-hitters to record at least 400 home runs.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth shuts out the Indians 5-0 to extend his streak of scoreless innings to 24.

1936 - Lou Gehrig plays in his 1,700th consecutive game as the Yankees beat the Indians 4-3.

1957 - Don Drysdale throws the first of 49 career shutouts in a 4-0 win over the Cubs.

1963 - Mickey Mantle is injured after running into a chain link fence at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. Mantle fractured a bone in his left foot and suffered ligament and cartilage damage in his left knee and will miss 61 games.

1974 - Teammates Reggie Jackson and Billy North get into a fight in the clubhouse in Detroit. Ray Fosse attempts to separate the two and suffers a neck injury that will cause him to spend 12 weeks on the injured list. Jackson injured his shoulder in the fight.

1989 - The Toronto SkyDome opens with a 5-3 Blue Jays’ loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

