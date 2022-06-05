Braves News: Another extra innings win, injury updates, more

Well the Braves might finally be putting things together, as they have now won four straight, in their first streak of more than two straight wins (or losses, for that matter) this season. They also have won the last two in extra innings, which is notable because they had not won an extra innings game prior to Friday this season. This mini-streak has propelled them back to .500 on the season. The offense hasn’t been great the last two nights, but they have found ways to win. Michael Harris now has a five game hitting streak and is playing very good defense in center, as he has been a really nice steady piece to add in there on both sides.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s 6-2 win.

We got some injury updates on Tyler Matzek and Eddie Rosario on Saturday.

MLB News

Former top prospect and AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andujar has reportedly requested a trade from the Yankees.

Kumar Rocker made his debut start in the Independent Frontier League as a showcase for the upcoming draft and looked good.

Here are injury updates from stars around the league, such as Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis, Clayton Kershaw, and more.