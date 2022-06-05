Charlie Morton, Braves look to complete sweep in Colorado

After scoring back-to-back wins in extra innings, the Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep and record a season-best fifth straight win Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. The bullpen did a lot of the heavy lifting in Saturday’s win allowing just one unearned run over the final seven innings of the game. The Braves pushed four runs across in the 11th to win 6-2.

Charlie Morton will make his 11th start of the season for the Braves Sunday and will be trying to get back on track after a rough stretch. Morton allowed four hits and four runs over five innings in his last start in Arizona. He has allowed 13 hits and eight runs over his last 9 1/3 innings. Morton has allowed three runs or more in seven of his 10 starts this season.

The Rockies will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner who is coming off the best start of his young career. Feltner held the Marlins to just four hits, one run and struck out six over seven innings on May 30. He will be making his fourth start of the season and is making a bid to stick in the rotation going forward.

Austin Riley homered again Saturday night and is hitting .385/.448/.885 on the current road trip. Michael Harris added two more hits and extended his hitting streak to five-straight games.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan