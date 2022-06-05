June 5: Braves vs Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will try to climb above the .500 mark for the season and record a season-best, fifth-straight win when they wrap up a four-game series Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta pulled off a second straight win in extra innings Saturday night thanks to a four-run outburst in the 11th. Charlie Morton will get the start in the finale for Atlanta while Colorado will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.