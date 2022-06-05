Rockies vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their season-best winning streak to five straight games Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Colorado will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner.

Michael Harris is riding a five-game hitting streak and will be flanked in the outfield by Adam Duvall in left and Ronald Acuña Jr. in right. Marcell Ozuna gets the day off with William Contreras slotting in as the DH and will hit sixth.

For the Rockies, CJ Cron gets his first day off of the season. Garrett Hampson will get the start at shortstop in place of Jose Iglesias while Brian Serven will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Lineup as the #Rockies try to avoid being swept by the Braves. CJ Cron gets his first day off of the season. pic.twitter.com/TDfaF5cG8M — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) June 5, 2022

Sunday’s game will get underway at 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.