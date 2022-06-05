Braves claim infielder Kramer Robertson from Cardinals, option him to AAA

The Braves, who have been seeking organizational depth for Gwinnett, claimed infielder Kramer Robertson from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room for Kramer on the 40-man roster, the club moved Eddie Rosario to the 60-day injured list.

Robertson, 28 in September, was a 4th round selection out of LSU in the 2017 Draft. He briefly made his big league debut earlier this year with the Cardinals although only had two plate appearances. Robertson spent the entire 2021 season with the Cardinals’ AAA affiliate and hit .253/.366/.414 with 11 homers and 11 steals.

Rosario moving to the 60-day IL is more procedural than anything. He is not expected back until July (or August) and will need a lengthy rehab stint as he recovers from eye surgery.

Earlier in the week, Atlanta claimed infielder Joe Dunand from the Marlins and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. They moved catcher Manny Piña, who is out for the rest of the year after undergoing wrist surgery, to the 60-day IL.