Braves News: Braves sweep Rockies, Roster moves, plus more

The Braves have won five straight games and are now one game over .500 at 28-27.

This matches their best record in terms of games over .500 this season, as the last time they were at that point is the third game of the season when they were 2-1. While that may or may not be encouraging, the point is that the Braves are finally taking care of business as they should.

And the Braves are doing it thanks to their power bats putting on a display. Over the past seven days, the Braves are second in the league in hits and first in doubles. The Braves produced 38 extra base hits during their series against the Diamondbacks and the Rockies. While the level of competition is relevant, the Braves are finally doing one thing consistently that they have not done yet this season: beat teams they should beat. Over the next two weeks, at least, the Braves will continue to have the opportunity to play teams they are better than and hopefully can continue to win at an impressive pace as a result.

Braves News

Every bit of the Braves offense was needed Sunday as Charlie Morton and the bullpen struggled early and late.

The Braves claimed infielder Kramer Roberson from the Cardinals on Sunday. He was sent to Gwinnett, while Eddie Rosario was placed on the 60-day IL to make room on the roster.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland enjoyed recapping a fun week of Braves baseball on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News