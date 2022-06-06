Monday night open thread

The Braves are enjoying a day of respite in the midst of their five-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t action going on elsewhere. MLB has a minimal docket today with just a six-game schedule, but there should be some good ones.

The late game today has the Mets continuing their West Coast swing, this time heading to San Diego. That’s the game with the most relevance for the Braves, in all likelihood, and Carlos Carrasco will face Blake Snell in that one. If you want a game that is probably the closest among them today, though, turn your attention to Cleveland, where the Rangers are visiting the Guardians. The Rangers are 25-28, the Guardians are 24-25 (how have they only played 49 games so far?!), and Jon Gray versus Cal Quantrill is an opportunity for two guys with good FIPs to square off. (Quantrill’s xFIP doesn’t really qualify as “good,” though.)