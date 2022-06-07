Braves News: Braves offense back among MLB’s elite, Familiar faces return to Atlanta, more

It is very likely the Braves enjoyed a well-earned off day on Monday after winning five straight games to finish off their seven game road trip out west. It is the right time for the Braves best bats to play to their true talent levels, and thankfully they did.

Sure, it helps the Braves faced a few southpaws and that four of their five wins were at Coors Field. However, the level at which the Braves are producing extra base hits currently is not something to simply cast aside as a fluke. There have been 10 times this season a National League offense has produced 45 or more extra base hits over a 10 game span. The Dodgers have done it five times, the Giants once. The Braves have done it 4 times, all in separate 10 game stretches over their past 15 games.

While it remains to be seen if this will continue, the Braves have to hope it remains somewhat consistent against the Athletics and Pirates. Regardless of opponent, it is good to have the Braves bats at their best again, which puts them among the best in all of baseball.

