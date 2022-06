After a successful road trip, the Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park where they will begin a six-game homestand with a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Atlanta has won a season-best five-straight games and are above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while Oakland will counter with left-hander Cole Irvin.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.