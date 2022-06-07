 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves get Jacob Webb back from Diamondbacks, send McHugh to IL

Webb was lost to Arizona earlier this season and returns for cash considerations

By Ivan the Great
National League Championship Series Game 5: Atlanta Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Braves lost Jacob Webb to a roster crunch earlier this season, but he’s back and on the active roster now:

Webb didn’t appear in a major league game for the Diamondbacks, instead pitching in six games for their Triple-A affiliate, where he had a ghastly 10.13 ERA / 5.79 FIP / 4.04 xFIP line. Webb appeared in parts of the past three seasons for the Braves, where he compiled 0.4 fWAR in 76 23 career innings, basically garbing himself in the raiment of a generic 26th man-type reliever. Webb also made a few postseason appearances for the Braves, including three in 2020 and one during the Braves’ title run in 2021, with some pretty ghastly ERAs and FIPs (but fine xFIPs). I, for one, will enjoy seeing his weirdo changeup again.

Collin McHugh hits the IL with an unspecified injury. Given that the Braves have a full 40-man roster, and placement on the COVID-specific IL forgoes that restriction, it’s very possible that this is an unstated COVID-IL placement for McHugh. If that’s the case, that’s a lot better for the team than an actual sports-related injury, as McHugh’s been no stranger to those throughout his career. McHugh missed the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to complications following a non-surgical elbow procedure.

The Braves kick off a two-game set against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at 7:20 pm ET at Truist Park. Jacob Webb might even be in uniform.

