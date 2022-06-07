Following a successful road trip out West, the Braves are coming back to Cobb County riding a wave of confidence. They’re on a winning streak, they’re over .500, and they’re hosting a vulnerable opponent in the form of the Oakland Athletics. While it still likely won’t be an easy game, the Braves appear to have found their focus and here’s hoping that the streak goes from five straight wins to six straight by the end of the night.
Game Thread 6/7/2022: Braves vs. Athletics
Braves are back at home. Let’s get it!
