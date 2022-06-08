This Day in Braves History: Atlanta selects Bob Horner with the top pick in the 1979 Draft

Braves Franchise History

1961 - The Milwaukee Braves set a major league record with four consecutive home runs by Eddie Mattews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock and Frank Thomas against the Reds. Matthews and Aaron homer off starter Jim Maloney. Adcock and Thomas homer off reliever Marshall Bridges. Despite the feat, the Braves lose 10-8.

1978 - The Braves select Bob Horner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 78 Draft. Horner will go straight to the major leagues becoming the first No. 1 overall pick to do so.

2015 - The Arizona Diamondbacks select shortstop Dansby Swanson out of Vanderbilt with the first overall pick in the 2015 Draft.

MLB History

1920 - Edd Roush of the Reds falls asleep in centerfield during a long argument in the infield. Heinie Groh goes out to wake him but the umpire ejects Roush for delaying the game.

1935 - Lou Gehrig collides with Carl Reynolds on a play at first base and leaves the game with arm and shoulder injuries. However, his consecutive games played streak remains intact after the next day’s game is rained out before a scheduled off day.

1955 - The Los Angeles Dodgers option Tommy Lasorda to the minors to make room on their roster for Sandy Koufax.

1968 - A sacrifice fly by Howie Bedell in the fifth inning ends Don Drysdale’s streak of 58 consecutive scoreless innings.

1969 - A crowd of over 60,000 turns out at Yankee Stadium as Mickey Mantle’s No. 7 is retired in a ceremony before a game against the White Sox.

1977 - Nolan Ryan strikes out 19 over 10 innings against the Blue Jays. It is Ryan’s fourth career game with 19 strikeouts.

2005 - Alex Rodriguez becomes the youngest member of the 400 home run club with an eighth inning solo shot in a 12-3 win over the Brewers.

2012 - Six pitchers combine for a no-hitter as the Mariners defeat the Dodgers 1-0. Kevin Millwood goes the first six innings and is followed by Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League and Tom Wilhelmsen.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.