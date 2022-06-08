Braves News: Winning streak at six, Jacob Webb returns, and more

Everything went right on Tuesday night as Kyle Wright pitched a gem, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice, and the Braves defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Kyle Wright appeared shaky in the first inning, giving up two runs on a Ramon Laureano single. However, he settled in and finished his night tossing eight innings, collecting seven strikeouts, and surrendering just five hits.

Ronald Acuña Jr. put the Braves on the board early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. In the third, Acuña hit another solo shot to make it a tie game.

It'd been about a half hour since Ronnie last hit a homer so he was due.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/h8xJnwbnyD — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 8, 2022

Guillermo Heredia came in clutch in the seventh inning with a solo shot of his own. His homer gave the Braves the lead before Kyle Wright tossed his final frame and Kenley Jansen came on to pitch the ninth.

Ian Anderson gets the start this evening as the Braves look to take the final game of the pair. First pitch is set for 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

RHP Jacob Webb made his way back to Atlanta’s active roster after the Braves acquired him from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash. Webb did not appear in a big league game during his stint with the Dbacks. He appeared in six games for their Triple-A affiliate, posting a 10.13 ERA. Righty Collin McHugh was placed on the IL in a corresponding move.

A look back at last week’s Braves minor league news in the Road to Atlanta Podcast. Plus, a tough upcoming week for the Braves affiliates.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as manager. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as the interim manager. The Angels are currently on a 12-game losing streak despite their hot start to the 2022 campaign.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed RHP Austin Voth off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Before being designated for assignment, 30-year-old Voth tossed 18.2 frames with the Nats this season and allowed 21 runs.

The Philadelphia Phillies have selected the contract of infielder Scott Kingery. This will be Kingery’s first return to the big leagues in a year. The 28-year-old has had a tough start with Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate this season. He’s hitting .185 through 16 games and has a 34.3% strikeout rate.

MLB suspended Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris and skipper Dusty Baker after a scuffle with the Seattle Mariners. Neris received a four-game suspension, and Baker will be suspended for one game.

Mike Trout exited Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with left groin tightness. The move was precautionary, and the club will release more details on his status as they become available.