June 8: Athletics vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to seven-straight games when they wrap up a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night. The Braves took the opener 3-2 as Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice in support of Kyle Wright who allowed two runs in a career-high eight innings. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta Thursday while the A’s will go with rookie left-hander Jared Koenig.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.