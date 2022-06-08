Athletics vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to a season-best, seven-straight games Wednesday night when they finish off a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Ian Anderson will get the start Wednesday night for Atlanta while the A’s will counter with rookie left-hander Jared Koenig.

For the Braves, William Contreras gets another start at catcher in place of Travis d’Arnaud who was hit by a pitch in his forearm on the previous road trip. Marcell Ozuna drops to seventh in the order as the DH. Michael Harris will be flanked by Adam Duvall and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield.

For the A’s, Cristian Pache is out of the lineup with Ramón Laureano sliding over to centerfield. Stephen Vogt gets a start as the DH and will hit cleanup.

Today's lineup vs. Atlanta - June 8, 2022 at Truist Park pic.twitter.com/8QtHnyY2OF — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 8, 2022

Wednesday’s game has a start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.