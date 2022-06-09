Braves News: Seven game win streak, arbitration, draft, more

The Braves have won seven straight now and that is quite fun. The combination of a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. and the presence of Michael Harris II have been tremendous catalysts during this streak, turning the outfield defense from a liability to an asset, creating offense on the basepaths, lengthening the lineup, and injecting the team with energy. It sure helps that they have had a relatively soft stretch of the schedule, and that is going to continue for the next ten games, so let’s hope they can keep stacking wins.

Braves News

The Braves blew out the A’s to complete the two game series sweep on Wednesday, with offensive contributions from everyone.

The MLB Draft fast approaches and we will have plenty of coverage here on the site. Our draft primer went up on Wednesday.

Speaking of the draft, here’s who the Braves took in MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft

The Braves got two of the more expensive arbitration hearing results on Wednesday.

Old friend Julio Teheran signed with Tijuana in the Mexican League.

Travis d’Arnaud is expected back in the lineup Thursday, after missing two games due to soreness from being hit by a pitch.

MLB News

The Angels fired manager Joe Maddon, which is certainly a reaction to their losing streak, which was at 12 games at the time of firing.

Randy Arozarena had a sweet interaction with a young Cardinals fan.

Here are some injury updates on stars around the league, such as Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Pete Alonso, and more.

Sandy Alcantara is on one heck of a run right now.

The Giants optioned Joey Bart and made a lower level trade for a catcher.