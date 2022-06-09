This Day in Braves History: John Rocker sent down to Richmond

Braves Franchise History

1932: St. Louis veteran Jesse Haines outduels Braves youngster Bob Brown 2-1 handing Brown his first loss of season.

1963: A rare sight. At Forbes Field, Pirates first baseman Donn Clendenon hits a somewhat historic home run “over the right-center fence near the 436 mark,” according to the Post Gazette’s Jack Hernon, “one of the few right-handed hitters to sail a ball out in that portion of the park.” Clendenon’s 6th-inning shot makes it 2 - 0, Pittsburgh, backing up Bob Friend’s five-hit shutout pitching in the first half of a doubleheader split with the Braves.

1992: Orel Hershiser the unsolvable puzzle for the Braves as Hershiser picks up 12th consecutive win over Atlanta with eight sparkling innings in a 3-2 victory.

1996: After the Rockies punished Braves pitching for 32 runs in the first two games Smoltz stops the bleeding by picking up his 12 win in 13 decisions with the 8-3 win over the Rockies.

2000: Pitcher John Rocker makes his first appearance with the Richmond Braves since being demoted by the Atlanta Braves and had choice words for the reporters when speaking about being sent down.

2010: The Braves lose to the Diamondbacks in unlucky and scary fashion 2-1. Gerardo Parra hits a ball to right-center in the eighth inning and Jason Heyward and Nate McLouth run into each other at full speed, allowing the ball to drop for a two-run inside-the-park home run. It was the first home run Braves reliever Peter Moylan had given up in more than two years - 102 1/3 innings. Both outfielders would have to miss time after scary collision.

MLB History

1887: I’ll do it myself! Metropolitans RF Candy Nelson sets a major league record by starting three double plays‚ two on throws to home and one to start an infield rundown. Only two other major league outfielders have tied this record.

1906: A National League record 19-game losing streak ends for the Boston Beaneaters with a 6 - 3 win over the Cardinals.

1946: New York Giants’ Mel Ott becomes the first major league manager to be ejected in both ends of a doubleheader. The Pittsburgh Pirates win both games,

1999: New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine tries to go full chameleon and blend in after being ejected earlier in the game. He later returns to the dugout wearing dark glasses and a lampblack mustache. For his indiscretion‚ he will be suspended for two games and fined $5‚000.