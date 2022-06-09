Braves vs Pirates Game Thread: 6/9/2022

The Braves start a four game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates today. The pitching matchup is Max Fried vs JT Brubaker, in what should be an extremely favorable matchup for Atlanta. You can read more about Brubaker in the game preview here. Ivan also put together some things to look for in the game. You can see the Statcast summaries of each team’s starting lineup from baseballsavant.mlb.com in the image below. Unfortunately, William Contreras is not in the lineup today, but he will surely be back in there soon.

The Braves offense has been better lately, and the combination of Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris at the top and bottom of the lineup has been electric, both offensively and defensively. The Pirates aren’t as bad as they have been in years past, but they are still not very good and should be a relatively soft opponent for the Braves to hopefully continue stacking wins against.

