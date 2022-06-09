 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

June 9: Braves 3, Pirates 1

Contributors: Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch and Ivan the Great
Max Fried turned in another stellar performance as the Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to eight-straight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fried allowed one run over six innings and the bullpen took care of the rest with Kenley Jansen closing things out in the ninth.

Jun 9, 2022, 2:00pm EDT