Braves News: Braves fall to Phillies in series finale, acquire Silvino Bracho, and more

It was all Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night as the Atlanta Braves fell 14-4 for their 33rd loss of the season. Ian Anderson got the nod and lasted just two innings, surrendering seven runs in the second.

The Atlanta offense was able to plate four runs on nine hits, as Orlando Arcia, Adam Duvall, and Michael Harris II each added to their RBI totals. Adam Duvall’s seventh inning home run gave him his eighth homer in 23 games.

Eight home runs in the past 23 games for Adam Duvall pic.twitter.com/4YfoOEY7Ty — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 1, 2022

Up next, the Braves head to Cincinnati for a three-game set with the Reds (26-49). The Braves seek their 21st road win tonight at 6:40 ET as Max Fried gets the start.

Braves News:

After being designated for assignment earlier in the week, the Braves acquired righty Silvino Bracho from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. It is unclear if he will be appointed to the major league roster or appear in AAA. No corresponding move has been announced.

Ronald Acuña Jr. earned a starting spot in the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. He received the most votes in the National League.

Braves PA announcer Casey Motter passed away in his sleep on Wednesday night. Motter served as the Braves’ PA announcer since 2006.

Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek are having successful rehab starts despite a tough night for Atlanta’s affiliates.

MLB News:

The Chicago Cubs placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right knee. The move is retroactive to June 27. OF Narciso Crook has been selected to the major league roster. The 27-year-old has yet to make his major league debut.

Casey Close, former agent of Freddie Freeman, says the Braves have fostered a “false narrative” concerning Freeman’s contract.

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Adrian Houser is headed to the 15-day IL with tightness in his throwing elbow. Apart from being on the Covid-19 list last summer, the 29-year-old has not spent any time on the IL since his Tommy John surgery in 2016.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks automated strike zone, pitch clocks, MLB expansion, and more.