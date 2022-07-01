2022 MLB Mock Draft: Baseball America projects Oklahoma’s Cade Horton to Braves

We are just over two weeks away from the 2022 MLB Draft which will begin on July 17 in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Braves hold the 20th pick in the first round and will have plenty of options as to which direction they want to go. It is mock draft season and we will see a lot of projections over the next couple of weeks.

Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo released the fifth version of his mock draft Friday and projects Oklahoma right-hander Cade Horton to the Braves at No. 20.

Sure, this could be pretty rich for a pitcher who has thrown just 53.2 career innings in his career, but as one scout recently said: “which college pitcher has better stuff than Horton?” A fair point. As we detailed earlier this week, no player has moved up boards as aggressively as Horton and he seems like a lock to go among the top two rounds if he wants to sign.

Horton appeared in 14 games overall and made 11 starts for Oklahoma in 2022. He had a 4.86 ERA and totaled 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. Horton jumped from 317th to No. 32 in Baseball America’s latest Top 500 draft prospects ranking. Horton helped the Sooners to the College World Series and set a finals record with 13 strikeouts against Ole Miss.