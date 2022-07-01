Braves option Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves acquired Silvino Bracho from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations late Thursday night. They announced the corresponding roster move Friday morning as Bracho has arrived with the team and will be active for Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned right-hander Jesús Cruz back to Gwinnett.

Cruz helped fill the gap after Ian Anderson was knocked out of Thursday’s game early. He allowed four hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings while throwing 55 pitches. He came into last night’s game having allowed just one run in six previous appearances.

Adding Bracho, who had been designated for assignment by the Red Sox, will give Atlanta another fresh arm for the upcoming series. He made 18 appearances at Triple A for Boston posting a 3.16 ERA and a 2.60 FIP in 31 1/3 innings. Both Tyler Matzek and Jay Jackson are on rehab assignments at Gwinnett so more reinforcements could be on the way shortly.