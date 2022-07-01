Braves vs Reds game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back at it Friday night where they will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta is coming off a series win in Philadelphia where they took two of three. They enter play Friday 3.5 games back of the New York Mets. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while the Reds will go with former Braves lefty Mike Minor.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup after missing four games with a sore foot. Acuña rejoined the team in Philadelphia Thursday and will leadoff and serve as the DH in the opener against the Reds. Dansby Swanson moves back into the second spot in the order while Travis d’Arnaud drops to fifth.

For the Reds, Jonathan India will lead off and will be followed by Brandon Drury who will DH. Tommy Pham will be in left field hitting third while Joey Votto is in the cleanup spot.

First of three with the Braves.



Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.