Dansby Swanson, Max Fried lead Braves over Reds, 9-1

Max Fried turned in another good start to help the Atlanta Braves to a 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves got to work quickly against Mike Minor. Ronald Acuña Jr. reached as he was hit on the right foot but then was erased on a double play grounder by Dansby Swanson. However, Matt Olson followed with a single through the shift and then Austin Riley sent his 19th home run out to center to put Atlanta in the lead 2-0.

The Reds cut the deficit in half against Fried in the third. Nick Senzel led off the inning with a single. Fried got Michael Papierski to fly out and then allowed another single to right by Jonathan India. Brandon Drury was called out on strikes for the second out, but Tommy Pham punched another opposite field hit that scored Senzel to make it 2-1.

Atlanta threatened in the third against Minor as Acuña and Swanson both reached on singles. However, Minor came back and struck out Olson and Riley to leave them stranded.

Minor put up his best start of the season allowing six hits and two runs over six innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk anyone.

The Braves added to the lead in the seventh against the Reds’ bullpen. Michael Harris worked a walk against reliever Joel Kuhnel and then advanced to third on a double by Acuña. Swanson then cleared the bases with his 14th home run of the season to left center to extend the lead to 5-1.

Fried settled in after the third and retired 10 straight hitters. He came back out for the seventh and allowed a single to Kyle Farmer, but retired the next three hitters in order to leave him stranded.

Atlanta blew the game open in the eighth. Luis Cessa began the inning by throwing eight straight balls to Riley and d’Arnaud. After Marcell Ozuna flew out, Adam Duvall hooked one into the left field corner that scored Riley to make it 6-1.

Orlando Arcia followed with a high chopper that got through for a two-run single that pushed the lead to 8-1.

Max Fried would give way to Collin McHugh in the eighth. Fried turned in another great start allowing five hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out four while throwing 94 pitches.

McHugh hit Brandon Drury with two outs in the eighth and then allowed a single to Pham, but Votto flew out to end the inning.

Atlanta tacked on another run in the ninth. Jeff Hoffman hit Acuña to begin the inning. Swanson followed with a double to left center for his fourth hit of the game. Olson grounded out sharply for the first out before Riley singled to center to score Acuña to make it 9-1.

New addition Silvino Bracho made his Braves debut in the ninth and recorded the final three outs to end the game.

With the win, Atlanta improves to 45-33 on the season. The series will continue Saturday with Spencer Strider matching up against Tyler Mahle