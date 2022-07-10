 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Jeff Francoeur to the Mets

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1970 - Reds shortstop Woody Woodward hits the only home run of his career off Ron Reed, but Atlanta prevails in Game 1 of a doubleheader 11-9. Cincinnati wins the nightcap, 3-1 as Pat Corrales’ long fly ball glances off the glove of Hank Aaron for a home run. Pete Rose had fits in the win.

1971 - Willie Stargell hits his 30th home run of the season in a 5-4 Pirates win over the Braves. The homer was Stargell’s 10th against Atlanta.

2009 - The Braves trade Jeff Francoeur to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Ryan Church.

2021 - Ronald Acuña Jr. tears his ACL while trying to field a fly ball off the bat of Jazz Chisholm in Miami.

MLB History

1911 - Phillies outfielder Sherry Magee punches umpire Bill Finneran after being ejected for arguing a called third strike. He is initially suspended for the entire season but after an appeal, will be reinstated after missing 36 games.

1925 - Giants outfielder Hack Wilson becomes the seventh player to homer twice in one inning against the Pirates.

1932 - Cleveland’s Johnny Burnett goes 9-for-11 in an 18 inning, 18-17 loss to the A’s.

1947 - Cleveland’s Don Black tosses the first no-hitter ever at Municipal Stadium in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

1968 - Hank Bauer is fired as manager of the Orioles and will be replaced by Earl Weaver.

1986 - Oil Can Boyd storms out of Fenway Park prior to a game against the Angels after he learns that he was left off the American League All-Star team. He will be suspended indefinitely by the Red Sox.

1998 - The Mets trade Brian Bohanon to the Dodgers in exchange for Greg McMichael.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

