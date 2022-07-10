Ian Anderson, Braves look to complete sweep of Nationals

Fresh off of another close win Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete the sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Sunday afternoon at Truist Park Atlanta took the opener 12-2 Friday night and held on Saturday for a 4-3 win behind another good performance on the mound by Kyle Wright. Ian Anderson will take his turn for the Braves Sunday while Paolo Espino will get the start for the Nationals.

Anderson has had an up and down season and there was plenty of concern when he allowed a combined 11 runs in just six innings over his final two starts in June. He made some adjustments and had better results in his last start where he scattered eight hits and a walk while allowing one run over five innings against the Cardinals. Anderson faced the Nationals back on June 13 and allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in just four innings.

Espino began the season in the Nationals’ bullpen but shifted to the rotation in June and will be making his sixth straight start Sunday. He put up a 2.03 ERA and a 3.03 FIP in 26 2/3 innings as a reliever. Espino hasn’t been nearly effective as a starter where he has a 4.91 ERA and a 6.06 FIP in 22 innings. He allowed six hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Phillies. Espino has eight career appearances (two starts) against the Braves and has allowed 13 runs in 19 innings.

Austin Riley had two hits in Saturday’s win, including his 22nd home run of the season. He is the only player in the majors with at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles. He’s hitting .487/.535/.923 with nine extra base hits and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.

Eddie Rosario recorded his first multi-hit game of the season in Saturday’s win. Rosario was 3-for-44 before going on the injured list due to blurred vision and a swollen right retina that required laser surgery. He returned on July 4 and is 5-for-19 with a home run.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 10, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Network (Out of Market)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan