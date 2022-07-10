July 10: Braves 4, Nationals 3 (12 innings)

Austin Riley hit a game-tying home run in the eighth and then walked it off in the 12th to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta completes a three-game sweep in the series and closes the gap on the New York Mets to just 1.5 games in the NL East standings.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Lane Thomas (9), Austin Riley (23)

WP — Collin McHugh (2-1): 2 IP, 1 K

LP — Jordan Weems: (0-1): 1 H, 1 R

Up Next

The Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a big three-game series with the Mets (7:20 p.m. ET; Bally Sports South). The opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and New York’s Max Scherzer.