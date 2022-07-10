Braves News: Another win, MLB Draft, more

Well the Braves won yet another game on Saturday and have just been on a torrid stretch of baseball since their 14 game winning streak in June. Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna, and Kyle Wright starred as the Braves secured the series win against the division rival nationals. Unfortunately the Mets beat the Marlins on an error in extra innings, so the divisional lead remained at 2.5, but New York looks very beatable at the top of the division as we approach a three game series in Atlanta against the Mets with the Braves top 3 starters lined up.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the solid 4-3 victory over the Nationals.

Our minor league staff continued their draft positional preview series with shortstops on Saturday.

MLB News

The Rays traded for former Braves top prospect Christian Bethancourt, who has a pretty nice statcast profile at age 30.

The Rays also expect young star Wander Franco to be placed on the IL after leaving Saturday’s game early.

Former top prospect, Marlins’ Sixto Sanchez is working his way back to pitching in the majors.