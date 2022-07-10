Nationals vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will look to keep the pressure on the Mets in the NL East when they try to complete a three game sweep Sunday afternoon against the Washington Nationals. The Braves took Friday’s opener 12-2 and then held on for a 4-3 win Saturday. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta Sunday while the Nationals will counter with right-hander Paolo Espino

Eddie Rosario will be in left field and will hit sixth in Sunday’s series finale. William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit seventh.

For the Nationals, Luis Garcia will leadoff and play shortstop. Josh Bell moves into the second spot in the order and will be followed by Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz. Ehire Adrianza will get the start at second base Sunday and will hit seventh while Victor Robles gets a start in center and will hit ninth.

Saturday’s game has a 1:35 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.