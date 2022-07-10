Dansby Swanson, Max Fried lead Braves All-Star selections

Major League Baseball announced pitchers and reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game Sunday afternoon and the Atlanta Braves will be well represented with five players taking part in the mid-summer classic.

Brian Snitker will manage the National League team. He will be joined by Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League in voting and will start in the outfield and William Contreras, who will replace an injured Bryce Harper as the National League’s DH. He will join his brother, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in the starting lineup.

Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried were selected as reserves. Swanson lost a tight voting race with Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner who was named the starter. He has put together a career-best season through the first half in his final season before free agency.

Snitker has described d’Arnaud as Atlanta’s glue so it isn’t surprising to see him get the nod. d’Arnaud’s selection comes at the expense of Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

Max Fried will make his first trip to the All-Star Game and should be in the group vying to start the game.

National League All-Stars

American League All-Stars