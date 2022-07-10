Braves acquire Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations

It’s officially hot stove season! Okay, okay...the trade on Sunday evening that Braves pulled off isn’t as major as the name involved would have implied several years ago. However, with the Braves nipping at the Mets’ heels in the National League East thanks to being supernova hot in June and so far in July, the team is clearly looking to shore up any shortcomings.

There are some arguments for a focus on retooling the bullpen a bit given that injuries and shortcomings have made them look somewhat vulnerable, the Braves decided to first give themselves another second base option that happens to hit from the left side.

The Braves have acquired Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 10, 2022

While the amount of money the Braves sent to the Padres to acquire Robinson Cano does matter, it is unlikely to be much money as Cano had signed a minor league deal with the Padres and hasn’t been good in...well, he was bad enough to have the Mets release him despite owing him north of $40 million. While Cano will seemingly start his tenure with the Braves in the minor leagues, it sounds like he could be in the major leagues quickly.

With Ozzie Albies hurt, the Braves have some infield depth concerns and DEFINITELY could use another useful left-handed bat. At 39 years old, it is unclear how good Cano can be as he has been abysmal at the plate in 2022 for the Mets and Padres (very small sample) and is coming off a second lengthy PED suspension that cost him the entire 2021 season. However, aside from some obvious character questions, this is a low risk investment for the Braves to see if they can get some production from a player that used to be among the best in the league.